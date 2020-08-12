Don't know how to pronounce Kamala Harris' name? Let these kids show you

How do you pronounce Kamala Harris' name? Kids know!

Well, at least the kids the newly tapped Democratic vice presidential candidate featured in a video from 2016, when she was running for Senate:

People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/7QoQGN0B4k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2016

"People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done," she wrote in the original tweet, from May 2016.

It's just a short video, less than 20 seconds, but it presents several ways not to say Senator Harris' name: It's not "CAMEL-uh" or "Kuh-MAHL-uh" or "KARMEL-uh," but rather "COMMA-lah."

Senator Kamala Harris takes a selfie with a young girl after participating in the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco in June 2019. Gabrielle Lurie / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

The future Senator Harris shows up toward the very end to endorse the video and beam approvingly at a child.

Sen. Harris served as a San Francisco district attorney and then later California attorney general before becoming the junior senator from California in 2017. She ran for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States during this election cycle, but ended her run in December 2019.

Joe Biden and new running mate Harris Adam Schultz / Biden Campaign

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for president later this month, announced she would be running on his ticket. If elected, she would be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.

So as we're getting to know her a little better, it's always good to start off with the right way to say her name. Back in 2009, a reporter for SFGate asked her about the pronunciation in an interview, and she replied, "You are the only person that's ever asked me that. Thank you. Either think of it as 'comma-la' or 'calm-ala.'"

We'll take it!