Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' family reveals how she told them she's pregnant

Mandy Moore is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, which is big news for her family — both on-screen and off.

"I'm so excited. I'm so excited for her," Milo Ventimiglia who plays her husband, Jack Pearson, on “This Is Us,” told “Entertainment Tonight.”

"When she told the group of us, we were all on a call talking about some stuff preseason," Ventimiglia recalled. "It was (series creator) Dan (Fogelman) and the whole cast, and then Dan hopped off, and she told all of us the news. It's wonderful news. You get excited about that. Mandy and Taylor, her husband, they are just the best people. They are the kind of folks who should be parents."

Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore's daughter, Kate Pearson, on the NBC drama, is equally ecstatic for Moore.

Milo Ventimiglia is thrilled 'This Is Us' co-star Mandy Moore will soon be a mother. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

"You would’ve thought that I was having the child. I was so excited, I cried!" Metz told “Entertainment Tonight.”

"When you love someone and they tell you, it's different if it's family or a friend, but when she told us, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' Like, I just know how much her and Taylor want to have a family, and so it's really beautiful to see someone (get that), and I know that they're going to be the best parents. ... I'm just really happy for them 'cause I know how happy they are."

Fogelman was one of the first people Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, told about her pregnancy, so he could map out how to approach the upcoming fifth season.

"I did tell Dan before I told most of my family, just because I wanted him to know in preparation for writing the season what to sort of expect," Moore, 36, said at a virtual panel Friday, via "Entertainment Tonight." "Oddly, I was nervous. I don’t know why because I know you, Dan. But it was the loveliest exchange and conversation."

Fogelman believes Moore becoming a mom didn't have much of an impact on the show’s new season, which premieres Tuesday night.

“From my perspective, I was just happy for Mandy. And so, yeah, we haven’t really adjusted our plan. We’re just going to work Mandy right ‘til go time," he said at the panel. "Amongst the many challenges of this season of production, that’s not a big one. We are so far ahead in scripts that we can compensate for things as need be.

"Because our timelines are so split and because we live in so many timelines, there may be a brief period and window where you don’t see a lot of old Rebecca on the show because she would have some really complicated explaining to do. But other than that, we’re going to be sticking with the plan and we couldn’t be happier for Mandy."

Metz also said she doesn’t think the drama will encounter too many problems covering up Moore’s bump as it gets bigger.

“Mandy gets to go back and forth in time, luckily she's pregnant sometimes, and so she can kind of cover up her belly," she told "Entertainment Tonight." "The other day we were sitting on set, and I was like, 'Mandy, you're making a human being right now,' and she's like, 'I know!' You don't think about it 'cause you're so in the scene, and I'm like, 'Wait she's making a baby!' They've done a brilliant job of working around it. I don't know how, I guess it'll be magic."

Moore's pregnancy is hardly the first curveball thrown at "This Is Us." Fogelman had previously confirmed the show will also address the coronavirus.

"Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters," he tweeted, in part, in August.