How to make fun (and socially distanced!) DIY Halloween costumes

While Halloween 2020 may look different, we can still celebrate! Here are three fun costumes you can make at home.

Bee keeper

Supplies: white pants, white top, white gloves, white large brim hat, two mosquito nets, one roll of acetate paper, two packages felt bees, hot glue, scissors.

BEE safe in this adorable costume! This is an easy, creative DIY that you can make with only a few supplies. Simply wear all white (long sleeve is preferred to fend off those pesky bees). I even wore white gloves to complete the look.

To create the veil hood, use a large white brim hat. First, hot glue the felt bees to the mosquito net in whatever pattern you desire. Next, hot glue the acetate paper to the rim of the bonnet. Then, hot glue the mosquito net to the rim of the bonnet and over the acetate paper. We added extra yellow and white flowers to the top of the hat just for extra pizzazz! Consider carrying a basket or jar of honey as an added accessory.

Snow globes

Supplies: ½ inch foam board, one roll of white felt, two packages of cotton snowballs, favorite state trinkets, clear umbrella, one package snowflake stickers, ½ yard felt, stick-on letters, coordinating mask.

This Halloween, let your kids pick their favorite states and be the star of their own snow globes. First, select items relevant and meaningful to your state. For New York, we picked an apple, taxi, hotdog, Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building. For Texas, we used play food to represent queso, hot sauce and tacos. Other ideas are a state flag and sports team trinkets.

When picking items, make sure they are lightweight so they don’t weigh down the foam board. For example, we used two small puzzles in the New York costume (the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building). The puzzles only took 10 minutes to put together and are lightweight and inexpensive. Additionally, look around your house for old toys that apply to your theme.

To begin constructing, buy a 1/2-inch foam board at your local craft store. Trim the corners of the foam board to create an oval shape representing the globe base. Cut a hole in the center of the foam board (for your child’s waist). Cover with white felt. Add all of your favorite state trinkets with hot glue. Next, cut out a 6-inch strip of felt for the base of the globe and hot glue onto the foam board. For the top of the globe, simply use a large clear umbrella. Then, stick snowflake stickers on the umbrella.

Arcade claw

Supplies: One medium-large cardboard box, one can red spray paint, one yard red felt, one package gold letters, two sheets gold glitter paper, one roll clear acetate paper, tape with a satin finish, 12 mini stuffed animals, money graphics printed out, one small cardboard box, one roll gold wrapping paper, one styrofoam ball, one toilet paper holder, and a string of battery-operated lights. We made the arcade claw out of aluminum foil and a water bottle bottom.

Grab a cardboard box and stay socially distanced in this fun arcade game (how cool to actually be inside an arcade game!). We also love this costume because it allows your little one sto be with their favorite “lovey” or animal all night. Additionally, you can see your child coming at night by applying battery operated lights to the outside of the box, mimicking the arcade game.

To begin constructing, find a medium-size cardboard box and measure out the three windows with a ruler. Apply acetate paper to the windows with transparent tape. For the inside center panel, try gold poster board, gold paint or even aluminum foil. Fold box and fill with mini-animals. For the money slot, wrap a small box in gold wrapping paper and print out money graphics. Glue to bottom of box. For the controller, we used a styrofoam ball painted with gold glitter paint and a cardboard toilet paper holder for the handle.