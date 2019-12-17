On the day Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, found out the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage, Hoda Kotb and her family were there to comfort them at their lowest moment.

Brian wrote a grateful message on Instagram Monday in which he told the emotional story behind a smiling family photo from that February day and opened up about Hoda's kindness and support during such a difficult time.

They had planned to take their son, Calvin, to see "Sesame Street Live!" in New York City that day with Hoda, her fiance, Joel Schiffman, and their daughter, Haley Joy.

"With Dylan making the call that we would still continue with our day as planned despite the tragedy, I took off to Madison Square Garden with Cal, planning on meeting Dylan after her unscheduled doctors visit," Brian wrote. "When I arrived with Calvin, Hoda asked where Dylan was ...I told her she was at a doctors office and Hoda could see right away it wasn’t exactly a scheduled visit. My eyes began to well and I uttered what I hadn’t yet had the courage to say 'I think we had a miscarriage.'"

Brian confided in Hoda everything that had happened.

"So there I was with, honestly, my first one on one with Hoda and I just unleash this heavy bourden (sic) on to her and without hesitation she gave me a hug,'' he wrote. "When Dylan arrived I had cried my tears and was ready to carry the world for Dylan to help get her through this time and it was all because @hodakotb and her family were so kind and so supportive."

Brian also reflected on the miscarriage for TODAY in June.

"I felt like I needed to be strong for Dylan,'' he wrote. "I felt guilty putting my head on her shoulders and crying after she had gone through absolute hell. But remember you are partners. You share everything together. The more open you are with each other, both emotionally and physically, the more you will be able to get through anything without any added stress. I’m not saying it won’t hurt, but pain is infinitely easier to deal with if you have someone to hold on to. Share each other’s joy. Share each other’s pain."

After making it through that difficult time together, they have had plenty of joyous news to share as this year comes to an end. Dylan is pregnant with their second child, due next month, while Calvin will celebrate his third birthday Tuesday.

Brian used Monday's message of thanks to Hoda as a reminder to everyone just how far simple acts of kindness can go for people in need.

"So as 2019 is coming to an end I just wanted to send a very special shout out to Hoda and her family for all of their support and friendship,'' he wrote. "Thank you guys. And now you know the story behind this picture. It was the moment after hitting rock bottom where we decided to start our climb back up. Be kind to each other, you will never know the power of your kindness."