As charities help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, both Texas-based and national relief organizations are listing their most pressing needs in online wish lists.

While those far from the areas affected by Harvey can feel powerless to help, a simple visit to an online retailer like Amazon can make a big difference for a charity on the front lines of the clean up efforts.

Here is a list of a few charities who have made their relief needs public through online shopping lists.

Getty Images People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

1. SPCA of Texas/Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

This Dallas-based animal shelter has created an Amazon wish list to reflect their needs — from cat litter to dog treats — as they help the pets of evacuees.

"The SPCA of Texas is working hard to help the evacuees' pets coming to North Texas," the Texas animal rescue wrote in a Facebook post. "The support we've felt from everyone across the country has been truly incredible! You all have donated hundreds if not thousands of items to help the evacuated pets in our care."

2. Animal Defense League of Texas

Used or new towels, flat sheets, non-scented baby wipes, blankets, crates, and pop-up kennels are just some of the needs listed by the Animal Defense League of Texas on their Amazon wish list. According to their website, the shelter plans to help provide for animal shelters in Hurricane Harvey's path.

3. Refugee Services of Texas-Houston

A list of supplies needed by this charity, which provides resettlement services to refugees and other displaced persons in the Houston area, can be found on their Amazon wish list.

4. Texas Diaper Bank

"Please consider purchasing items off of our wishlist to send to those that are being effected by Hurricane Harvey," the charity wrote in a Facebook post. "Every diaper and every wipe counts."

A complete list of items needed by the Texas Diaper Bank can be found on their Amazon wish list.

5. American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has designated items, such as portable cribs and power outlets, needed for relief efforts on an Amazon wish list specific to Hurricane Harvey.

6. Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank

The Junior League of New Orleans will be helping Hurricane Harvey victims through accepting donations to their own diaper bank.

"Many agencies will be providing aid, and JLNO is uniquely positioned to help families through its Diaper Bank," the agency wrote in a Facebook post."We are accepting donations of diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream, and feminine products."

A complete list of the needs of this charity can be found on their Amazon wish list.

7. Shop with Amazon Smile

By choosing a charity, such as the Red Cross, through Amazon Smile, a portion of all purchases made on Amazon will be donated to a chosen organization.