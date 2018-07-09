share tweet pin email

Many American kids define summer as a welcome relief from homework and classroom routines. But for the 20 million of them enrolled in the free and reduced-price school lunch programs in our country, summer can also mean a time of food insecurity. They spend their summer worrying about whether they will eat that day.

The Food Research and Action Center's (FRAC) newly-released 2018 Summer Nutrition Status Report entitled "Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation" finds that only a little over 3 million of those 20 million children from low-income homes were served through summer food programs across the nation in July of 2017. That means just 15 of every 100 low-income children had their needs met last summer while they were on school vacation.

Olive Garden Winter Park, Florida, Olive Garden General Manager Will Cerrud said that feeding hungry families and children is the best part of his job. Restaurants like Olive Garden donate fresh food every day to help feed low-income families.

A lack of transportation or awareness can keep families from accessing the help they need. But community food banks and non-profits, with the help of private donations and volunteers, work hard to reach out and fill the gap — and tummies — during the summer months.

"A lot of people think about helping out neighbors in need during holidays, when we are already thinking about family and giving, but the time we need the most help is right now, during the summer," said Sasha Hausman, director of philanthropy at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Second Harvest is a private nonprofit organization that collects, stores, and distributes donated food to feed 48,000 people a day at more than 550 non-profit partners in six Florida counties.

During the summer, Second Harvest delivers 6,500 meals a day to 118 designated "summer break" sites at schools, community centers, and camps where children can receive a hot meal that meets nutritional standards. The meals are prepared at Second Harvest's 100,000-square foot warehouse, where volunteers fill trays of food, vacuum-seal them, and place them on trailers that then deliver the meals every day.

Hausman told TODAY Parents that in the past, those meals would have been cereal or sandwiches, but with the help of local restaurants and food drives, the children are eating whole wheat chicken and waffles, whole wheat chicken tacos, turkey hot dogs and fresh fruit and vegetables.

That is in part thanks to food donations from restaurants in the Central Florida area, including those at the Disney and Universal resorts. Second Harvest's biggest donor is the Darden family of restaurants, which includes Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and the Olive Garden.

Olive Garden Will Cerrud demonstrates how Olive Garden seals surplus food such as lobster ravioli, salmon, or lasagna so that it can be delivered to food bank sites and served fresh to hungry families.

All 800 Olive Garden restaurants in the country donate food surplus to local food banks — including salmon, steak, and lobster ravioli as well as comfort food staples like lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and kid-favorite chicken gnocchi soup.

"We feel like it's important, as a restaurant company, to be the ones who are donating food," Winter Park, Florida, Olive Garden General Manager Will Cerrud told TODAY Parents. "We never throw food away, and that gives everyone in the restaurant a sense of pride. Darden is a big brand, but in our communities, we are a part of local culture."

Cerrud, who is a father of two daughters himself, said Olive Garden has donated over 40 million pounds of food since he started with the company as a dishwasher in 2003. He and his staff take special care to seal the food so that it only needs reheating when it reaches its destination. Second Harvest picks it up in a refrigerated truck and delivers it straight to food banks and feeding sites.

But all community members can help ensure that low-income families and children don't go hungry during the summer months. Four ways you and your children can help:

1. Volunteer

Non-profits and food banks need physical help at their facilities. You can find out where you can help in your own community by entering your zip code in the "Find a Food Bank" tab on the Feeding America website.

And you can make it a family affair: Though many food banks have age minimums to volunteer, at Second Harvest, for example, children as young as 5 years old are welcome to volunteer with their families on one day a month.

2. Start a fundraiser

You can contribute to food bank fundraisers, such as Second Harvest's Summer Hope for Kids campaign or the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina's virtual food drive, or you can start your own. Facebook fundraisers will raise money and awareness, too. Your money will go far: $1 provides $9 worth of groceries to a food bank.

3. Advocate

"Call your state representatives and ask them about how your state is helping. Share posts on whatever social media you are on — food banks and non-profits are on all the social media channels," said Hausman.

Feeding America's website also has a "Take Action" tab with information about ways to advocate for kids and families in need.

4. Donate food

During the school year, many food banks and schools have "backpack programs" that collect non-perishable food to send home with children on weekends when they cannot benefit from school lunch. You can donate food year-round.

For food banks and organizations like Second Harvest, the mission is to inspire and engage communities to end hunger. "Hunger is a completely solvable problem," said Hausman. "It's not a lack of food; it's a poverty issue."

But for the summer, Hausman said the goal is to send all kids back to school in the fall on an even playing field. "The long term effects of hunger can haunt children for the rest of their lives," she said. "Without proper nutrition, kids can't think, they can't concentrate, they misbehave in class. We just want to make sure their basic needs are met."