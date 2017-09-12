share tweet pin email

Powerful and devastating Hurricane Irma wobbled and lurched first through the Caribbean and then over the state of Florida the past week, leaving millions in the state without power and flooding many streets and homes.

Though relief efforts are just starting to shape up as curfews are slowly lifted and first responders are able to reach the areas most affected, there is one concrete way you can help families in Florida immediately.

Just as in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, the babies affected by Hurricane Irma need support in the form of diapers. The Miami Diaper Bank is actively collecting donations and will use 100 percent of the funds to directly supply families in South Florida with diapers.

Because the Miami Diaper Bank can purchase diapers wholesale, cash donations will fund the most amount of diapers for families in crisis.

Online shopping retailer Jet.com is also helping victims of Hurricane Irma through their JetCares “Give a Pack” program, which will match $25,000 toward diapers and other essential purchases in donations made to local Florida diaper banks through September 18. Jet.com is also continuing to do the same for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas as well.

TODAY Parents will update this story with links to relief efforts in the Caribbean, where Hurricane Irma wreaked so much devastation that the best way to help is not yet clear.