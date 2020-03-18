Most U.S. parents are only a few days into keeping their kids home from school due to coronavirus-related closures, but the number of times they've heard "I'm bored!" may make it feels like years.

If you're following the latest guidelines and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, social distancing and going out into public places as little as possible with your kids, we've got you covered with craft projects, science experiments and creative play ideas that will help keep kids busy.

And, chances are, you've got the materials around your house already to do most of them, so you won't need to risk a run to the craft store.

Crafty ideas

Scientific discoveries

Creative play

Slimy situations

Cooking fun

Activities based on movies