A Pittsburgh hospital dressed newborn babies in adorable tiny cardigans and sneakers as a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers, in honor of World Kindness Day.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital staff even invited Rogers' widow, Joanne, to see the little bundles of joy in their cute outfits.
Photos show Joanne absolutely loving the babies' looks, which were all crocheted by one of the hospital's nurses.
WQED, the original television home of Mr. Rogers, shared a photo in a tweet of that nurse, Caitlin Pechin, who made the outfits by hand.
Staff greeted Joanne in the lobby by singing the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" theme song.
They lined the balconies and sang along to an enthusiastic pianist on the main floor.
“What a beautiful serenade to Mrs. Rogers at UPMC Magee this morning celebrating the legacy of #MisterRogers universal kindness and acceptance,” UPMC tweeted.
Rogers is originally from Latrobe, which is just outside of Pittsburgh, and filmed his famous show at Pittsburgh station WQED for decades. He passed away in 2003, but many people online encouraged others to celebrate World Kindness Day this year by wearing a cardigan in his honor.