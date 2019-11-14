Sign up for our newsletter

A Pittsburgh hospital dressed newborn babies in adorable tiny cardigans and sneakers as a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers, in honor of World Kindness Day.

The tiny tots wore crocheted red cardigans and little sneakers in honor of World Kindness Day and Mister Rogers. UPMC

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital staff even invited Rogers' widow, Joanne, to see the little bundles of joy in their cute outfits.

Photos show Joanne absolutely loving the babies' looks, which were all crocheted by one of the hospital's nurses.

Fred Rogers's widow, Joanne Rogers, reacts to seeing babies dressed up like her late husband at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Magee-Womens Hospital . UPMC

What a beautiful day in the neighborhood here at UPMC Magee today as Mrs. Rogers joins us to celebrate #CardiganDay! pic.twitter.com/yMC9i5TPIH — UPMC (@UPMC) November 13, 2019

WQED, the original television home of Mr. Rogers, shared a photo in a tweet of that nurse, Caitlin Pechin, who made the outfits by hand.

Meet the nurse behind all of those magical crocheted cardigans at @UPMC Magee Women's Hospital. Thank you Caitlin Pechin! Mrs. Rogers was clearly moved by your kindness and talent. ❤️143❤️ pic.twitter.com/lLwMZugq5Z — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) November 13, 2019

Staff greeted Joanne in the lobby by singing the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" theme song.

They lined the balconies and sang along to an enthusiastic pianist on the main floor.

What a beautiful serenade to Mrs. Rogers at UPMC Magee this morning celebrating the legacy of #MisterRogers universal kindness and acceptance. #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/WcrDY7U1Nw — UPMC (@UPMCnews) November 13, 2019

“What a beautiful serenade to Mrs. Rogers at UPMC Magee this morning celebrating the legacy of #MisterRogers universal kindness and acceptance,” UPMC tweeted.

Rogers is originally from Latrobe, which is just outside of Pittsburgh, and filmed his famous show at Pittsburgh station WQED for decades. He passed away in 2003, but many people online encouraged others to celebrate World Kindness Day this year by wearing a cardigan in his honor.