In 2018, soccer star Hope Solo was running for president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) when she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with twins. In an interview with Elle, the two-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about the experience.

Solo shared that before the miscarriage, she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, had been trying to have a child for some time. A week after the miscarriage, Solo, still experiencing pain, learned from the doctor that she had been pregnant with twins. One was ectopic.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," Solo, 37, told Elle. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

Lia Clay

Days later, she was in Orlando making an election speech.

"That speech took a lot," Solo said. "Even before all that, it would have taken courage." (She lost the election.)

The former U.S. women's national soccer team goalie and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has since begun IVF, Elle notes.

Lia Clay/Elle

Solo, a former World Cup champ who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF last year, remains an outspoken advocate for gender equality. She's also made headlines for comments she's made about the current World Cup team.

As she told Elle, "I think I'm pretty polarizing."