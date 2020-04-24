It's a boy … and a girl! Hope Solo announces birth of twins

Hope Solo is a mom of two!

The former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star announced on Instagram that she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, welcomed twins Vittorio and Lozen on March 4.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy,” the 38-year-old said in an Instagram video shared by sports media brand Uninterrupted. "Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic.”

“It has been incredibly stressful times for us," she continued. "We've been out in public more than we wanted to be, but we would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU.

“We'd also like to thank all of the health care workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out," she said. "From the Stevens family and the new additions of the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Solo and Stevens have been married since 2012. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In 2018, Solo suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with twins.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," she said in a 2019 interview with Elle. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

Solo then began IVF treatments, and she announced her pregnancy with twins, a boy and a girl, in December.

Two-time World Champion @hopesolo makes a special announcement on Weekend Winners. We join her in this ‘magisterial’ phase of her life. pic.twitter.com/jEDS4FHxuS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 17, 2019

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl — miniature soccer team on the way,” she said while hosting a show on beIN Sports.

Congratulations to the new family of four!