Jessica Alba confesses her hilarious 'bad parenting' habit

Jessica Alba is an actress and a businesswoman whose Honest Company is worth nearly $2 billion.

She's also a mom of three, which means she says things in her everyday life that you might not hear in a boardroom.

#mothersday brunch w my 3 babies -heart is full! 💗#momof3

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

"I have this terrible habit: Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they're like, 'Mom, where's my ...' you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever. And I just say, 'Up your butt,' and that's probably bad parenting," she told InStyle for its July cover story. "But they got to an age where I'm like, 'That's where it is: It's up your butt.'"

Well, of course. It's always in the last place you'd look, after all.

Alba and husband Cash Warren have three children, Honor, 9; Haven, 6; and Hayes, 5 months.

Motherhood: it’s a doozy, isn’t it? Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much…it’s the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is. I still can’t believe it, but my oldest baby is almost 10 years old. And you know what? She doesn’t need me in the same ways she once did. There goes that heartbreak again…but it’s true. The time we have with our little ones when they’re actually little is so fleeting. And it’s a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they’ll never end. Because the truth is, they will. As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I’m ok if my baby cries a little bit…because I know he’ll be ok. And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink…and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It’s all ok. This Mother’s Day (and really, every day), I want to thank you for trusting us @honest to be a part of your journey. And I want to let you know that even if it doesn’t always feel like it, you’ve got this. It’s not gonna be perfect. But you’re an amazing mama. And that’s everything. xo. 😘❤️✨

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

The fact is, like all of us, Alba wants to set a good example for her kids. "I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone," she told the magazine. "And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids."

Aging has helped when it comes to self-acceptance. At 37, she now wonders, "Why did I care so much? That's something I really appreciate now that I'm getting older. I give so little f---s, so little. All that matters is to be happy and live your life."

