Erin Napier, the star of HGTV’s “Home Town,” has no patience for questions about her reproductive choices.

“I think it’s really weird and unnecessary,” Napier, 35, told People.

The home renovation expert, who shares 3-year-old daughter Helen with husband Ben Napier, said she’s been barraged with comments such as, “You need to give Helen a sibling” and “She doesn’t need to be an only child.”

Napier noted that infertility is “not necessarily” a problem for her and Ben, but said many of her close friends are struggling to conceive. When they are asked about their future plans for kids it “cuts deep,” Napier explained.

“I want to to change the narrative,” she shared. “It’s a delicate conversation and people need to be more careful talking about it.”

Napier added that she "wants to be a voice" for the people she loves.

She's already taking a stand on social media.

In October, Napier posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing baggy overalls, which sparked inquiries about whether she and Ben were expecting a second bundle of joy.

“I think constant speculation about a family’s reproductive situation is unnecessary,” Napier replied to one person in the comments.

She later edited her Instagram caption to read, "PPS - Ughhhh no this is not a pregnancy announcement. If that time comes, instagram will be the last to know."

For now, the Napiers are just savoring time at home in Mississippi with their little girl.

“We’d love to have more, but if we can’t, we’re perfectly happy with Helen,” Ben, 37, told People. “We’re big fans of adoption too.”