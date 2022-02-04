Hoda Kotb's oldest daughter, Haley Jo, is proudly showing off her Olympic spirit.

The cutie pie, who turns 5 this month, is seen holding a homemade Olympic torch in an adorable photo the TODAY co-anchor posted Friday on Instagram. In the pic, Haley wears sweet red eyeglasses and grins as she holds her torch — fashioned out of tin foil and construction paper — high above her head.

"Who is ready for the @olympics ? We are!! #lightthecauldron ❤️🇺🇸," Hoda captioned the cute shot.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kick off Friday. See how to watch the Games here.

On TODAY Monday, Hoda announced that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman had ended their romantic relationship after eight years together. The former couple will continue to co-parent Haley and her younger sister, Hope, 2. The pair adopted Hope in 2019 two years after adopting Haley.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Hoda, 57, revealed during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

Hoda and Joel got engaged in November 2019, but their wedding had been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday's show, Hoda said she felt "privileged" to have the 63-year-old businessman in her life and looked forward to them raising their two daughters together.

“He’s a great guy, and he’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” said Hoda. “We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we’ll be good parents to those two lovely kids.”

In October 2021, Hoda opened up about the life-changing moment that she first met Haley.

“I don’t even remember who was carrying her because all I could see was her,” Hoda revealed on People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “They put her in my arms… she fit like she was born there. I looked down and these eyes were looking at me and I thought to myself, ‘Forever, for as long as I am breathing, you will be protected and loved and cared for.”

“She felt like mine right then,” she added. “It didn’t take any time. It happened instantly for me.”