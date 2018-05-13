share tweet pin email

The TODAY anchors are sharing all the love this Mother’s Day!

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and more have been posting sweet tributes to their own moms, as well as to the little ones that made them parents.

Hoda, her mom Sameha and daughter Haley Joy kicked the day off with a pre-dawn photo shoot in bed.

"I remember my mom always telling me, 'You're so beautiful. You're so smart,'" Hoda said in a recent conversation with Savannah about motherhood. She added that Haley has already taught her some things too, like the lesson that "no dream's too big."

Hoda then celebrated the special day with a Mother's Day brunch. Yum!

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 13, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

Savannah is celebrating the day with her husband Mike Feldman, 3-year-old daughter Vale and 1-year-old son Charley. “Dreams come true,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her with her two kids.

Dreams come true #mothersday A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on May 13, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

She also posted a tribute to her mother Nancy, with a picture of the two of them holding hands when she was a little girl. “I feel like watching my mom now with my kids is so profound,” she told Hoda. “Because I'm seeing the mom that she must have been with me, just the everyday joys.”

Al Roker shared a photo of his late mom Isabel, adding that he was missing her very much.

“She was a wonderful loving person,” he said while sharing her oxtail stew and dumplings recipe on TODAY a couple of years ago. “My mom was tiny, and for most of my childhood she weighed almost nothing and looking back on it, I realize why — because she never sat down to actually eat. She was always getting up and getting food and getting seconds for people.”

And speaking of cooking, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin all got a fun surprise from their moms during a food segment on Saturday’s show in what Dylan called an “epic” moment.

“I got to spend the whole day with the woman I love most of the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day, mom, and thank you for making me the independent, strong woman I am today! I’m a better mom because of you!”

Sheinelle also shared a picture from the surprise visit, writing, “It’s a blessing when a mom can hug her mom. I don’t take it for granted.”

Jenna Bush Hager shared some old photographs of her with her twin Barbara and mom, former First Lady Laura Bush.

“My mama taught me that each moment is precious, to hold those I love closely, the pleasure of a great book, to treasure nature and hiking,” she captioned the post.

She added that she hopes she gives even "an ounce" of all Laura gave to her, her sister and her own daughters, Mila and Poppy.

Carson Daly, whose mother passed away last year, shared a touching tribute to her last weekend during the Kentucky Derby, which was one of her favorite events to attend.

“My amazing mom loved the #KentuckyDerby. Like, LOVED,” he wrote with a picture of the two of them dressed up for the races. “So thankful I got to take her.”

From the TODAY team to you, we hope you have a Happy Mother's Day.