Hoda's parenting hack for an easy birthday celebration

Hoda Kotb revealed Friday she is just like any other parent.

“I did something that was totally lazy and I’m going to confess it right now,” she shared on air to TODAY fourth hour co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager on Friday.

The mom of two explained that another parent from school had sent an email planning an outdoor get-together at the park for their son’s birthday.

“Well, it happens to be Haley’s [birthday], too,” Hoda said, sharing she immediately replied all suggesting a double celebration to include her daughter.

“So now we are all going to the park,” the co-anchor said enthusiastically while clapping and laughing. “I’m so excited.”

Jenna inquired if tagging on to the existing party required any prep work, to which Hoda shared they were bringing cupcakes.

“We’ll individually wrap them and give them out because there’s no group food,” she explained, adding that the attendees are all classmates who interact with one another daily in their classroom pod.

This isn’t the first time Hoda has been candid about parenting Haley Joy. In the past, she has revealed her experiences with mom-shaming on the internet and trying to keep her from escaping her crib.

As the segment closed, Jenna said Hoda’s birthday party admission reminded her of something she hoped to make her New Year’s resolution.

“Make things easier for ourselves,” Jenna said. “Why do we make everything so hard? Let’s be graceful with ourselves.”

We couldn’t agree more.