Hoda Kotb talks possibility of baby No. 3 — and the sign that's telling her yes

During a visit to Ellen DeGeneres' show, the TODAY co-anchor opened up about her growing family and whether she thinks it will grow even more.

Hoda Kotb tells Ellen DeGeneres about her upcoming wedding and... another baby?

Jan. 29, 202002:36

/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

She's the co-anchor of TODAY, the co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, a busy mother of two, and she even has a wedding on the horizon. But as Hoda Kotb just told Ellen DeGeneres, she can envision an even fuller life.

In fact, there’s a chance that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman are considering making room for one more bundle of joy.

Room for one more bundle of joy? The signs say yes!Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During a chat on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Hoda, who’s mom to soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy and soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter Hope Catherine, was asked about the possibility of baby No. 3, and her answer started with a big grin.

“I don’t know,” she said at first. “I’m not (100%) sure. I’m a sign person. I always look for signs, and I feel like there are some signs out there ...”

She’s already seen a few of them — in her very own journal.

“I’ll tell you, I was scribbling in my journal, and I was asking myself that question,” Hoda said of having a bigger brood. “And I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, “Yes.’”

Her conclusion about a new addition? “I was thinking, maybe the answer is yes.”

In a chat on TODAY Wednesday morning, Hoda weighed in further on the topic: "I have to tell you, I keep seeing stories of kids who don't have what they need. ... Every time I turn around, I'm like, 'Is this another sign?'"

Asked by Carson Daly just how sure she and Joel are about adopting again, Hoda responded: "We're pretty up there."

Hoda told DeGeneres that she had concerns about thinking that way, given her and Joel’s ages — 55 and 61, respectively. But with age comes certain perks and a lot of clarity.

“I was scared, because we’re older,” she noted. “But then I realized, they’ll have each other. … When you’re parents later in life, like, watching Haley and Hope grow together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever. That’s it. That’s all I want.”

And another baby would mean another hand to hold.

