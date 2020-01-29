Hoda Kotb talks possibility of baby No. 3 — and the sign that's telling her yes

She's the co-anchor of TODAY, the co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, a busy mother of two, and she even has a wedding on the horizon. But as Hoda Kotb just told Ellen DeGeneres, she can envision an even fuller life.

In fact, there’s a chance that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman are considering making room for one more bundle of joy.

Room for one more bundle of joy? The signs say yes! Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During a chat on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Hoda, who’s mom to soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy and soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter Hope Catherine, was asked about the possibility of baby No. 3, and her answer started with a big grin.

“I don’t know,” she said at first. “I’m not (100%) sure. I’m a sign person. I always look for signs, and I feel like there are some signs out there ...”

She’s already seen a few of them — in her very own journal.

“I’ll tell you, I was scribbling in my journal, and I was asking myself that question,” Hoda said of having a bigger brood. “And I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, “Yes.’”

Her conclusion about a new addition? “I was thinking, maybe the answer is yes.”

In a chat on TODAY Wednesday morning, Hoda weighed in further on the topic: "I have to tell you, I keep seeing stories of kids who don't have what they need. ... Every time I turn around, I'm like, 'Is this another sign?'"

Asked by Carson Daly just how sure she and Joel are about adopting again, Hoda responded: "We're pretty up there."

Hoda told DeGeneres that she had concerns about thinking that way, given her and Joel’s ages — 55 and 61, respectively. But with age comes certain perks and a lot of clarity.

“I was scared, because we’re older,” she noted. “But then I realized, they’ll have each other. … When you’re parents later in life, like, watching Haley and Hope grow together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever. That’s it. That’s all I want.”

And another baby would mean another hand to hold.