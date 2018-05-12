The 1 word Hoda Kotb loves to hear from daughter Haley Joy

Mother's Day just gets sweeter and sweeter for Hoda Kotb.
The TODAY anchor, who became a mom last year when she and her partner, Joel Schiffman, adopted Haley Joy, still can't believe she's a mom herself as she prepares to celebrate her second Mother's Day with her little girl.
Watch Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reflect on motherhoodPlay Video - 5:10
“For 53 Mother’s Days, it’s been about my mom and getting my mom flowers, and it’s just so crazy,” she told People. “I still have moments now where I wake up in the middle of the night and look over at Joel and think to myself, ‘Oh my God. I have a baby in the other room.’ I can’t even believe that it’s really real.”
Earlier this week, Hoda told TODAY that even in the darkest moments of parenting, when everything seems to be going wrong, she remembers to be grateful that she even got to have a child.
Hoda Kotb: My new book is a love letter to my daughter Haley JoyPlay Video - 3:42
“I remember having a short conversation with God," Hoda said while recounting a sleepless night with Haley. “And I remember saying, ‘I would have begged you for this.’”
Now that Haley Joy is here, she’s savoring the happy mom moments too — the best of which might be hearing that one special word from her daughter’s lips: momma.
“I don't think there's a sweeter single word I’ve ever heard in my life than that," Hoda told People. "She holds onto you and doesn’t let go. Most kids, when you cuddle them, they squirm away. She’s like, ‘No, no. I like it here.’”
Jordan Matter
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joy
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joyof
In honor of Hoda Kotb’s new book “I’ve Loved You Since Forever,” inspired by her daughter, Haley Joy, photographer Jordan Matter took photos of the mother-daughter one year after Haley’s adoption.Jordan Matter
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joyof
“Haley is a very charismatic child,” Jordan told TODAY.com. “She was relaxed and fun during the shoot, but was definitely aware of Hoda’s whereabouts.”Jordan Matter
"When Hoda picked her up, Haley melted into her arms," Jordan said. "It was a beautiful moment."
“When Hoda picked her up, Haley melted into her arms,” Jordan said. “It was a beautiful moment.”Jordan Matter
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joyof
“Haley was constantly smiling or laughing whenever Hoda spoke to her. They’re obviously connected on a deep level.”Jordan Matter
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joyof
“They are both at the beginning of a long journey together. I wanted to capture that excitement and intimacy.”Jordan Matter
Hoda became a first-time mother in 2017 at age 52 when she adopted Haley.
Hoda became a first-time mother in 2017 at age 52 when she adopted Haley.Jordan Matter
'You arrived and everything changed': Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley Joyof
“I used to think that work was the most important thing in the world,” Hoda said. “You arrived and everything changed.”Jordan Matter