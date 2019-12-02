Hoda Kotb certainly had a Thanksgiving to remember!

The fourth hour host revealed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Monday that her daughter Hope, whom she adopted in April, crawled for the first time and shared a clip of the little lady on the move.

“We’ve been waiting for a moment,” Hoda said while discussing how she’s been looking forward to Hope crawling.

While her daughter scooted along, Hoda — who was joined for the holiday by her mother, brother, sister-in-law, nieces and fiancé, Joel, — couldn’t contain her excitement.

“Yes!” she said while jumping for joy.

It was a real family affair, too, with Jenna pointing out how big sister Haley Joy, 2, clapped as she watched Hope inch by.

For Hoda, it was a wonderful memory for an unforgettable day.

“I was just trying to think of, like, what did we do? I don’t really remember. We had a delicious meal. Hope crawled, and we just lounged around and had a great time,” she said.

"It's about family," Jenna continued.

Jenna also made sure to mention the one-year anniversary of her grandfather’s death and reflected on how much her family means to her, saying she and her family members exchanged photos "of our Gampy" in their group chat.

She also explained how it makes perfect sense for Hoda to enjoy the landmark moment of Hope moving around on her own.

“I think when we think about what we want, it’s like those little moments to celebrate the crawl," Jenna said. “But what you want is that feeling of strength and love.”