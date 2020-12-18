Hoda Kotb shares sweet 'snow day' photos with daughter Haley Joy

Many people in the eastern United States woke up Thursday to more than 3 feet of snow after a major storm hit New York and Pennsylvania.

In New York City, TODAY's Hoda Kotb enjoyed some quality time in the snow with her daughter, Haley Joy.

She shared photos of her and Haley Joy, who turns 4 in February, building a snowman in their winter gear.

"Happy snow day," she wrote with a snowflake emoji.

Hoda is also mom to Hope Catherine, who she adopted earlier this year.

According to the National Weather Service, by 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow and sleet had fallen at Central Park in New York City, surpassing the 4.8 inches that fell all last winter.

"Central Park is a winter wonderland," TODAY's Al Roker said in a video of him walking through on Thursday afternoon. "Hope you survived the storm OK."

He added there were kids sledding in the park.

Al has been sharing regular weather updates about the storm on the air and on his Instagram. Very early Thursday morning, he shared a beautiful scene from Rockefeller Center.

"The one guy who doesn’t mind this snow: @30rocktree," he wrote.

Hoda has been sharing moments of joy with the TODAY audience for as long as we can remember but this holiday season, she has had some really adorable family photos — including a sweet one from the tree at Rockefeller Center.

It's possible this Christmas will be Hoda's last as a family of four. This past summer, Hoda opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with her fiance Joel Schiffman.

She told Ellen DeGeneres she was considering adopting a third child.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I’m not (100%) sure. I’m a sign person. I always look for signs, and I feel like there are some signs out there ...”

"I have to tell you, I keep seeing stories of kids who don't have what they need. ... Every time I turn around, I'm like, 'Is this another sign?'" she said later on TODAY.