Hoda Kotb shared a sweet peek at her birthday weekend, which included plenty of quality time with her two daughters and a virtual birthday party with relatives.

The TODAY co-anchor celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday. Hoda shared a photo on Instagram of her virtual party, where one of her family members who couldn't be there in person appropriately marked Hoda's special day with a delicious looking plate of cupcakes!

The sweetest photo of all though shows Hoda sitting at a table in her kids' playroom, surrounded by Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 1, as they chatted with their family members on Zoom.

Hoda captioned the photo with a heart emoji, which we think says it all.

She also shared video of her big moment blowing out the candles, of course getting some help from her daughters as fiancé Joel Schiffman filmed. (Her mom, Sami, can also be seen in the clip filming as well!)

Since Hoda's birthday falls on a weekend day this year, her TODAY family decided to get the party started early and surprised her with a birthday celebration on Friday.

Jenna Bush Hager led the way toasting her friend and co-host, while the rest of the crew at TODAY with Hoda & Jenna who are working remotely got on Zoom to wish Hoda the best birthday ever.

They also shared 56 reasons why they love Hoda, from "you have a heart of gold" to "you inspire those around us."

Haley Joy also sang "Happy Birthday" to her "Mama" in the cutest video message ahead of her special day. Hoda also revealed there was one special guest she was really looking forward to seeing on her birthday: her mom!

She said thy all got tested for the coronavirus and have been taking precautions, so she feels safe.

"I'm always excited to have time to hang with the family on my birthday, but this birthday is extra awesome," Hoda said. "I haven't seen my mom in, boy, I can't even remember when, probably January or February, I think. We see each other usually every month or two, and she is coming, so I'm so excited!"

Happy birthday, Hoda!