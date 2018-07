share tweet pin email

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb got creative when she stop her 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, from crying in her crib. Hoda tells fourth hour co-host Kathie Lee Gifford how she first climbed into the crib to calm her down, then got out of the crib and stuck her hand through the slats. Little Haley fell asleep holding her finger, and Hoda said she remembered thinking, “If there’s a moment I could freeze right now, give me this one forever.”