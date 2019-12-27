Hoda Kotb shares adorable video of baby Hope standing up

Baby Hope Catherine is growing up!

In a sweet video posted by proud mom Hoda Kotb, Hope stands up (with some assistance) after crawling to Hoda's mother. Hope's big sister, Haley Joy, can be seen playing in the background.

Hope decided to stand up — my mom is the baby whisperer . Confession: she did it for the first time before I had my phone out .. this is the second ! pic.twitter.com/FZMSe6orKg — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) December 27, 2019

"Hope decided to stand up — my mom is the baby whisperer," Hoda captioned the clip.

She added that this was technically Hope's second time standing up.

"Confession: She did it for the first time before I had my phone out," the TODAY co-anchor wrote. "This is the second!"

Fans were quick to celebrate Hope's achievement, filling the comments with positive words.

"Look at her go! Adorable little Hope!" one person wrote.

It was only a few weeks ago that Hoda shared video of Hope — whom she adopted in April — crawling for the first time during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I was just trying to think of, like, what did we do? I don’t really remember. We had a delicious meal. Hope crawled, and we just lounged around and had a great time,” she recalled on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

We can't wait to see more adorable moments from baby Hope soon!