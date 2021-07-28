Hoda Kotb is raising empathetic children.

On Tuesday, the TODAY anchor and Hoda & Jenna co-host, who is in Tokyo covering the Olympics, recounted a conversation with her 4-year-old daughter, Haley.

“I was FaceTiming her and you know what she said, Jenna? She said to me, ‘Mom, is the little girl with the boo-boo OK?'"

Haley was of course, referring to Simone Biles, who pulled out of the U.S. team gymnastics finals on Tuesday to prioritize her mental health.

“I said, ‘Oh, she’s OK,’” Hoda recalled. But Haley wanted to make sure and asked if she could see her friend with “the boo-boo.”

“I said, ‘Well, (Haley) she’s not with us right now, she’s in her bed, but she’s OK,’” Hoda revealed.

“Boo-boos come in many different forms,” Jenna noted.

Earlier this week, Biles, 24, opened up about how the immense pressure she faces had taken a toll.

"Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she told Hoda exclusively on TODAY. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

Haley will be happy to know that Biles is already feeling better since withdrawing from Thursday’s individual all-around competition.

Since there are no friends, family or spectators in attendance the 2020 Olympic Games due to the ongoing coronavirus, Hoda has been sending updates to Biles’ mom, Nellie Biles.

“I’ve texted her a little bit, just to fill her in on how Simone is doing," Hoda told Jenna on Tuesday. "I said she seemed to feel relieved... She had that look of relief as opposed to anxiety, and her mom said she was just happy that Simone had support here with all of us.”

Haley has been watching the games at home in New York City with her sister, Hope, 2, and their dad, Joel Schiffman.