Best pals! Hoda's daughter and Dylan's son have a blast at her 3rd birthday

Hoda Kotb celebrated daughter Haley Joy's third birthday with a fun party Sunday surrounded by friends, including 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and her oldest son, Calvin.

“Party time!!” Dylan wrote on Instagram. “Happy third birthday Haley!! That’s the way to do it @hodakotb!! xoxo”

The post included a cute video of Calvin, 3, and Haley, who turned 3 on Valentine's Day, dancing to music together. Dylan was also sure to include a sweet picture of Hoda and Haley, as well as a candid shot of Hoda, Haley and Hoda’s fiancé, Joel Schiffman, getting ready to blow out the birthday cake's candles.

Hoda made a post of her own, showing off a sweet snapshot of Calvin and Haley holding hands. A second photo in the TODAY co-anchor’s post shows Dylan giving Haley a kiss on the cheek.

“Calvin and @dylandreyernbc...” Hoda wrote. “Fun celebrating three years with you xoxo”

On Friday morning, Hoda shared another sweet post marking her oldest daughter's birthday.

“I believe in miracles,” she wrote, alongside photos of Haley at different ages. “My first one happened 3 years ago.”

It’s not the first time Calvin and Haley were best buds at a party. When Calvin celebrated his third birthday in December 2019, Dylan said that he was determined to sit next to her.

“Calvin was sitting on the end of the table and Haley was at the corner, and Calvin's like, 'I want to sit closer to Haley,' and I'm like, 'You physically can't get any closer,' so then he scooted in his chair and got just (a little bit) closer,'' Dylan said at the time.

Even when it’s not a special occasion, the two toddlers spend plenty of time together. Over the summer, they had fun beach days, and last February, they both went to “Sesame Street Live!” for a fun family outing.