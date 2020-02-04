Hoda Kotb reveals Haley and Hope's special roles in upcoming wedding

It won’t be long before Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman tie the knot, and while they’re planning a simple and small affair, we already know two members of their wedding party.

Hoda just revealed that their daughters, soon-to-be 3-year-old Haley Joy and soon-to-be 1-year-old Hope Catherine, will definitely be part of the big day.

In fact, they’ll even walk down the aisle, too.

"I can't even believe I'm saying that sentence: Our kids being part of our wedding," the 55-year-old TODAY co-anchor mused during an interview with E! News.

But as she prepares to wed her partner of the past six years in the fall, the reality of it was really sinking in.

"Haley's been asking me, ‘What is it? What's going on?'” Hoda shared. “She's like, 'Am I coming to the party?' And I say, 'Yes, you're coming.' They're going to walk. Joel and I will be there, and the rest of it is just icing."

And who knows? Maybe someone else will walk — or be carried — along, too. Because, as Hoda explained, she and her 61-year-old partner are considering making their brood even bigger.

“Joel and I have talked about expanding just because we feel like we feel like we have room and we have love and we have everything," she said. After all, she added, "Do everything you can while you're here. You get one ride."

This isn’t the first time Hoda’s hinted about bringing another baby into the mix. Last week, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she wrote about the matter in her journal recently.

“I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should,’” she recalled. “I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, “Yes.’”

But whether they share their special day with two tykes or three, Hoda is certain the wedding won’t be a lot of work.

“I think it’s going to be super simple, like no big deal,” she told DeGeneres. “We’ll bring some friends. We’ll probably be on a beach somewhere.”