Hoda reveals the 4 important things she tells her daughters before they go to bed

Hoda Kotb is revealing the encouraging and loving words she shares with her two daughters every night before they go to bed.

The proud mom mentioned how she adjusted her nightly routine during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on June 13.

She said she was recently perusing TikTok when she came across an interesting video. In the clip, the content creator shared four mantras parents should tell their children each night as they fall asleep.

So, Hoda, 58, decided to add the four statements to her nighttime routine with Haley, 6, and Hope, 4.

She tells her daughters 1) “I love you,” 2) “I’m proud of you,” 3) “I think you’re terrific,” and 4) “I’m glad you’re mine.”

Hoda then recalled a funny interaction she had with Haley when she was putting her to bed the previous night.

“I was like, ‘OK, kids, good night!’ (and) Haley goes, ‘The four things!’”

Hoda repeated the mantra, but Haley still wasn’t satisfied.

The 6-year-old said, “Say it again, because you forgot yesterday.”

“I had to say it three times!” Hoda told co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who seemed to be a fan of the ritual.

Hoda continued, “Imagine if before you closed your eyes at night that’s, like, the last thing you heard.”

Jenna, 41, chimed in and said, “Yeah, no matter what!”

The author also shared that she is currently creating a special mantra for each of her three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

“I figured out where Poppy’s came from because I read it in a book, and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s where I found that,’” she explained. “I say to Poppy, ‘You are loved, you are loved, you are loved.’”

For Mila, she says, “You are loved, you are loving, you are lovable.” She is still working on the mantra for her son.

Last year, Hoda and Jenna chatted about some other parts of their bedtime routines with their children on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda said at the time she relies on one popular artist as the soundtrack for a mini-dance party in her house before bed.

“We started this tradition of me playing ‘Juice’ by Lizzo on our little speaker and marching around the house after we turn the lights off,” Hoda said.

Her daughters eventually started requesting the upbeat song. The three of them take the speaker, which doubles as a lava lamp, all over the house as they giggle and dance together.

“We do this little train, the three of us,” she gushed. “As I was doing it, I was so joyful.”