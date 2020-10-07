Hoda Kotb and and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, are the proud parents of two adorable adopted daughters, but the couple might not be done yet adding to their family.

The TODAY anchor told People in a new interview that they are open to the idea of adopting a third child.

“(We) have had many conversations about it: Can we? Yes. Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes,” Hoda said. "All the answers seem to say yes. So I think then you just wait and see if it’s meant to be."

Hoda Kotb tells People this month she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, have seriously discussed adopting a third child. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hoda and Joel are parents to Haley Joy, 3 and Hope Catherine, 18 months.

The couple had planned to tie the knot this year, but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Hoda told Ellen DeGeneres she was waiting to see what would happen and whether she would need to rearrange her wedding plans.

“We are kind of guessing that it will (be postponed),” Hoda said. “It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes. We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination we were going to is turning into one of the (coronavirus) hot spots. So, it looks like we may have to postpone.”

With the coronavirus still not under control in August, Hoda told Entertainment Tonight her wedding would be postponed and that she had yet to pick a new date.

Hoda added that whenever the wedding takes place, the most important thing is that her loved ones will be able to join her and Joel for a celebration.

“It's just like the show,” she said. “I don't care where we do it, as long as we do it.”