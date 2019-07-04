What do you do with a middle-of-the-week holiday celebrating America's independence? Well, if you're part of the TODAY family, you make sure to share your Fourth of July fun!

And thanks to Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and Carson Daly, we're seeing the cute side of Independence Day.

Jenna posted this sweet shot of daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, outfitted in matching dresses for both July Fourth celebrations and future lobster consumption:

"Happiest Fourth! I'm so grateful for our freedom and my family; and especially for all of those who protect our beautiful country," she wrote in the caption. We also love her hashtag, #practicingforbabybro, referring to the little one who'll soon be joining the family.

Meanwhile, Hoda brought us along with the family as they wheeled Haley Joy, 2, and baby Hope Catherine down the street:

"Off to the 4th of July parade!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Al, meanwhile, kept his eye on a different kind of July Fourth prize: the barbecue, loaded down with a gorgeous slab of meat!

"I hope you are enjoying your #fourthofjuly your way. To our #armedforces here and #aroundtheworld #thankyouforyourservice allowing us to #celebrateamerica the way each of us wants to," Al wrote in the caption.

And Carson sent his best wishes from the back of a golf cart:

"Great way to start the day! #Happy4th America! So grateful for our independence," he wrote.

A very happy Fourth of July from your our family to yours!