Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's kids occasionally use names for them other than "Mom," and the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts can't help but laugh about it.

The topic came up on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Dec. 13 as the co-hosts were discussing different slang words that their children's generation tend to use these days.

Hoda shared that her two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, refer to her casually as "bruh" at times.

"You know what one my kids use a lot? And they are six and four. Bruh," she said.

Jenna repeated the word, then Hoda changed the pronunciation to just "bro."

"Oh yeah, bro," Jenna said.

"Bro, bro, bro," Hoda repeated.

"They call me bro," Jenna replied.

Hoda and Jenna cracking up over the nicknames their children have for them. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hoda seemed puzzled over the nickname and couldn't understand why her children would use it for her.

"What is that?" she wondered.

Jenna agreed and said, "Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?"

Hoda said she pushes back when her kids do use the nickname.

"I always say to my kids, 'You do not call your mother bro,'" she said and Jenna laughed. "I throw down, I do."

Jenna then wondered if she's too relaxed with her children.

"Wait, do you think I'm letting too much fly in my household?" she asked Hoda. "What about calling me Jenna Bush? Yelling (it) out, not even (adding) Hager."

Hoda was surprised that her co-host's three children — Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4 — are so casual with their mother.

"Wait, they call you Jenna Bush in your own house?" Hoda asked.

"All the time," Jenna said, then impersonated them yelling out her name.

"What?!" Hoda said.

"All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I'm like, 'You wanna try mom?' And they're like, 'You call me Mila, I call you Jenna,'" she said.

Hoda then said her co-host is "losing the fight."

"No, I've lost it. It's gone," she joked.