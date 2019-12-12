Hoda Kotb holds double tree lighting at home — one for each of her girls

Sign up for our newsletter

Just one week after the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb was on hand for another tree-lighting tradition.

This time in her very own home!

In fact, the anchor and mother of two held a separate tree-lighting ceremony for each of her daughters — and she shared both of them on Instagram Wednesday.

(Be sure to swipe or click through above to see both clips.)

In one, Hoda has 8-month-old daughter Hope on her knee as she and fiancé Joel Schiffman count down to the moment the family’s tree is set aglow.

The small fir, decorated in red and gold ornaments (and complemented with a nearby crayon drawing of “Sesame Street’s” Elmo), sparkled with bright lights as mom and dad shouted, “Yay!”

And then it was time for lights out — momentarily.

In the second clip, 2-year-old Haley Joy took her spot on Hoda’s lap and helped her parents count down again.

This Christmas won’t just be a first for baby Hope. Last month, after six years years together, Joel popped the question and Hoda said yes!

So this will also be the first Christmas since they’ve shared that happy news — and likely their last one before saying their “I dos.”

As Hoda revealed last week, the wedding will be “sooner rather than later.”