The warm weather is finally here and TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley Joy were definitely ready to hit the beach over Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, Kotb posted a series of photos on Instagram showing their family having fun in the sun. She captioned all of the photos with a series of heart emojis because sometimes words just can't describe how special it is to have a great weekend spent with loved ones.

The two spent the holiday weekend with Kotb’s boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, and her mother, Sameha, who goes by Sami. Kotb shared a sweet shot of Schiffman and Haley Joy snuggled up on a lounge chair as they tried to beat the heat.

In another photo with Sami, Haley Joy is seen spending some quality time with grandma at the beach. Kotb's mother's big smile says it all!

We can’t get over how adorable the 1-year-old looks trying to be like one of the adults sitting up in the big beach chair.

They also spent time with Kotb’s brother Adel, and her nieces Ella and Hannah, who posed with their young cousin for the cute photo opportunity.

While Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many, we’re hoping this is a sign of more sunny weekends to come for Kotb and her little beach bum Haley Joy.