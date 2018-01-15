Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy rooted hard for the Saints in heartbreaking loss

share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb is making sure her love of the New Orleans Saints is being passed on to the next generation.

The TODAY anchor shared the highs and lows of the Saints' comeback and then heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFL playoffs with daughter and newly minted Saints fan Haley Joy.

We ready!!!! Xoxo @saints @seanpayton A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 14, 2018 at 11:24am PST

The Saints lost 29-24 on a stunning, 61-yard touchdown catch by Minnesota's Stefon Diggs with no time left on the clock, but Hoda and Haley supported their team to the end.

One of Hoda's first jobs came as an anchor and reporter for CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans from 1992-98, where she fell in love with the city.

She was the grand marshal for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in New Orleans in 2016 and also gave the commencement speech at Tulane University in the Big Easy that same year.

Before Hoda regularly sipped wine on air with Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY, she experienced her first on-air cocktail covering Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

She got decked out in the jersey of the Saints' star quarterback, Drew Brees, for Sunday's big game, while Haley had her own Saints onesie.

Ready!!!! @saints A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 14, 2018 at 7:29am PST

Maybe it was good for Haley Joy that she is too young to know what's going on in the game, whereas her mother experienced the stress of the Saints roaring back from a 17-0 deficit only to lose in unbelievable fashion.

25 seconds left. Be still my heart — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 15, 2018

Haley Joy also learned an important lesson from Mom in her first big Saints game: There's always next year!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.