Hoda went 'glamping' this weekend, and it looked like the perfect family getaway

Did you know you can go camping just off the southern end of New York City?

TODAY's Hoda Kotb found out you can and spent the weekend doing just that!

Of course, as she explained on TODAY Monday, it's not exactly "rustic." In fact, it's true "glamping." As she explained, a small car-free island off the tip of Manhattan, Governor's Island, has part of its land devoted to Collective Retreats' glamping setup. Large tents and small trailers are parked in a gated area that faces the water (including the Statue of Liberty) and provide a chance for New Yorkers and visitors to both get away from it all, but not have to go very far away.

Now this is what we call camping. TODAY

Naturally, Hoda brought the whole family, including fiancé Joel and daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2! (We love watching the girls frolicking around.)

"It was just so cute and fun," she told Jenna Bush Hager. Of course, Hoda's always finding fun things to do, then sharing them with us; remember her birthday bash in August? And Haley's two birthdays?

She showed a video tour of the canvas-walled, wooden-platformed tent complete with beds and private bathroom and shower, glowing about the experience.

"It's crazy cool," she said, noting there's a restaurant as part of the setup, plus a fire pit for s'mores.

"We were lights out by 8:45," she added. "It just reminded me to actually do things."

All that fresh air will do it to ya!