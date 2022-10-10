Hoda Kotb and George Clooney share a special connection.

The TODAY anchor and the big screen star are both parents to two young children, and they both became parents to those kids after turning 50.

And it was a shared understanding of that later-in-life parenting path that made for a memorable moment during Clooney’s recent visit to TODAY alongside his “Ticket to Paradise” co-star, Julia Roberts.

"I’ve got a 5- and a 3-year-old," Hoda told the actor of her daughters, Haley and Hope. "I get scared sometimes, if I’m being totally honest, about being my age."

For Hoda, the worry is all about just being around long enough to share all the important moments with her girls.

"Please, God, let me," she said. "I want to witness that. I want to see that."

But when she asked if Clooney, who’s dad to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, shared that fear, his tone changed.

"No," the star deadpanned.

Instead, he thought to his elder years and quipped, "I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it when, my daughter starts to date."

That earned laughs from both Hoda and Roberts, but the 61-year-old wasn't finished.

"Papa, I want you to meet... he's a drummer in a band," Clooney said, channeling older Ella.

Parenthood past a certain age has its perks, according to George Clooney. TODAY

Then he put on his best bewildered face and said, "What? I like toast."

His humor had both women laughing and left Hoda wiping away tears.

Julia Roberts chimed in on the parenting topic, too. TODAY

Roberts, 54, then brought the topic back around to a serious tone, as she shared her perspective as mom to 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 15-year-old Henry.

"The truth is, no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — (the kids) have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience. I met Danny (Moder) when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready. It’s like we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them."