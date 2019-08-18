Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer took Haley Joy and Calvin on a beach play date together and the photos are the cutest!

The TODAY anchors decked out their little ones in adorable beach attire, slathered on the sunscreen and hit the great outdoors for some serious summer fun.

"One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it," Hoda wrote next to a series of photos featuring Haley Joy and Calvin.

The photos show the kids playing in the sand and taking a break in colorful beach chairs, their sandy little feet a sight almost too cute to behold. Dylan, who is diligent about wearing sunscreen daily, also helps Haley apply it on her face in the last picture.

"Shouldn’t all days be this happy? Calvin and Haley catching up on old times...Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!!" Dylan shared on her Instagram, adding the hashtags #bffs and #sandfordays. She shared a pic of the two-year-olds on the boardwalk together and another candid shot of the kids playing in the sand with wide smiles on their faces.

This isn't the first time Hoda and Dylan have taken their kids on a play date. In February, the families took their toddlers to see "Sesame Street Live!" together and it was an epic outing. Hoda and her partner Joel Schiffman joined Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, for a day of family fun with Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster.

Fans love seeing the TODAY team out together on their days off and it's clear that they love each other's company.

"I just love how all of u are one big family!" one of Hoda's Instagram followers commented on the pics of Haley Joy and Calvin at the beach.

It's been a busy few months for both families, as Hoda and Joel adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine, earlier this spring, making Haley a big sister. Dylan and Brian will soon have their hands full with a household full of boys since Dylan revealed she is expecting a boy, her second child after a long infertility struggle, next January.

But before that happens, we're sure the families will continue making a few more happy summer memories together!