Hoda and Dylan's families go trick-or-treating together! See the adorable pics

The TODAY family doesn’t just get together during the week!

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb and co-host Dylan Dreyer got their families together this weekend for some trick-or-treating fun. Hoda, her fiancé Joel Schiffman, and their two daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, joined Dylan, her husband Brian Fichera, and their three sons, Calvin, 4, Oliver, who will be two in January, and one-month-old Russell, who they call Rusty.

We see lifelong friends right here!

Hoda embraced Dylan’s role as TODAY meteorologist and dressed as the sun while Schiffman's costume was the moon. Their daughters both dressed up as rainbow unicorns, donning coordinating pastel tutus.

Though Dylan and Fichera didn’t formally dress up, their kids celebrated the holiday in style! Baby Rusty donned a tiny shark onesie with a shark head hood. Meanwhile, Cal and Ollie twinned in their Marvel ensembles, both repping their Spiderman costumes, face mask and all!

Hoda shared a snap of the group all smiling on Instagram, captioning the post, “Happy Halloween 👻 @dylandreyernbc @todayshow @fishlense.”

In a second post on Instagram, the “TODAY With Jenna and Hoda” co-host shared some additional snaps from their outing together. The first photo was a solo family shot of Haley and Hope sandwiched between Hoda and Schiffman.

Kids only pic!

The second photo was an adorable picture of Cal and Ollie posing next to her daughter’s on the front porch, all with their trick-or-treating bags in tow. The last snap was a sweet bonding moment for the two sisters as they shared a yellow hula hoop.

Hoda captioned the post with a simple series of spooky emojis, adding, “🎃👻❤️.”

Dylan shared a roundup of Halloween on her own Instagram on Sunday, posting a series of photos from the fun-packed day. The first pic was a shot of Ollie and Cal posing with two carved pumpkins on the table. Dylan followed it up with a shot of the family of five in their costumes and with a snap of Cal and Ollie with Hope and Haley.

The TODAY meteorologist shared a solo photo of Rusty sleeping in his shark costume followed by a shot of Ollie holding Haley’s hands as they walked together with Hope not too far behind.

“Trick or treat and Happy Halloween!!” Dylan wrote in the caption before poking fun at her “costume” or lack thereof. “I’m Aunt May if anyone asks.”

Fichera also shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the aftermath of Halloween for the family of five. In the clip, Dylan is sitting on the floor next to two lit up jack-o'-lanterns. While Cal tries to open his candy, Ollie is more interested in the carved pumpkins.

“Happy birthday!” he exclaimed, making his mom laugh. “Happy pumpkin!”

When Dylan prompted him to say “Happy Halloween!” instead, Ollie obliged, repeating the phrase in his adorable voice.

“Happy Halloween!” Fichera captioned the video. “Or birthday according to Ollie.”