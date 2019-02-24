Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 24, 2019, 4:23 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 24, 2019, 6:30 PM GMT / Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

It looks like TODAY’S Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer had some family fun this weekend!

Hoda, partner Joel Schiffman and two-year-old Haley Joy saw "Sesame Street Live!" alongside Dylan, her husband Brian Fichera, and their two-year-old son, Calvin.

From the looks of it, the families had a great time!

Haley Joy, Hoda, partner Joel, Calvin, Dylan and husband Brian had a wonderful time! @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda shared a few snaps of the night on Instagram with a fitting “Sesame Street” lyric as her caption.

"Sunny days ... everything’s a-ok,” Hoda wrote on Instagram followed by a series of adorable photos from the evening. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the pictures.)

The TODAY team and their families had the chance to meet the beloved characters from “Sesame Street” on set back in October of 2018, including Calvin and Haley Joy!

Fichera, an NBC Nightly News cameraman, shared his own selfie with Calvin before the fun began.

“Squad up! Let’s roll. #happyweekend #gocalgo,” Fichera wrote underneath the snap of the picture-perfect father and son moment.

The outing to "Sesame Street Live!" wasn’t the only dose of the classic kids' television show that Haley Joy got this month.

Hoda and her partner threw a “Sesame Street” themed birthday party for Haley Joy on Valentine’s Day, complete with matching T-shirts and a fully decked out cake featuring Cookie Monster, Elmo and Grover!

Haley Joy isn’t the only “Sesame Street” fan on the block, either. Dylan’s husband shared a video of Calvin watching Dylan on TV for a few seconds before asking if he could watch Elmo instead.

We hope the two families had a blast at the show!