New mom Hoda Kotb is getting some much-warranted rest and relaxation while on vacation.
Fortunately, she's keeping us informed of how she and her family are doing while she's away. On Thursday, she gave us a delightful dose of her adorable daughter Haley Joy!
We're gonna guess Haley is in a teething phase. Either that or she really likes to get into Legos.
But that's not all. Hoda made sure to let us know how her mom Sameha spent Eclipse Day on Monday:
And of course she showed super-happy photos of herself with longtime beau Joel Schiffman.
We can't wait for you to come back, Hoda, but thanks for taking us out on the road with you!
