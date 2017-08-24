share tweet pin email

New mom Hoda Kotb is getting some much-warranted rest and relaxation while on vacation.

Fortunately, she's keeping us informed of how she and her family are doing while she's away. On Thursday, she gave us a delightful dose of her adorable daughter Haley Joy!

Road trip !!!! 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

We're gonna guess Haley is in a teething phase. Either that or she really likes to get into Legos.

But that's not all. Hoda made sure to let us know how her mom Sameha spent Eclipse Day on Monday:

Fav person on earth ...not missing a moment of life ! Love you mom xo @samikotb A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

And of course she showed super-happy photos of herself with longtime beau Joel Schiffman.

❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

We can't wait for you to come back, Hoda, but thanks for taking us out on the road with you!

