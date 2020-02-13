Watch Hoda struggle to remember Jenna's son's name in hilarious clip

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s been six months since Jenna Bush Hager welcomed her son, baby Hal, to the world, and now it’s hard to imagine a world without him.

But even though her little man has already made a lasting impression, his name is another story — at least for Hoda Kotb.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts visited “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night and revealed that Hoda has a hard time remembering those three letters.

“Hoda, what’s the name of my child?” Jenna playfully asked.

That’s when Hoda confessed to host Andy Cohen, “I keep forgetting!”

His reaction?

Andy Cohen couldn't contain his amusement. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

As the father of a 1-year-old himself, Cohen couldn’t contain his amusement over Hoda’s oversight.

“Do you know?” Jenna continued in disbelief. “What’s the name of my child? You know it! Be honest. We practiced.”

But try as she might, the mom of two couldn’t remember the name of Jenna’s baby No. 3. So her pal tried to help by silently saying it and then just blurting it out: “Hal!”

“Hal! Hal! Hal!” Hoda said with a snap (and a laugh and more than a little embarrassment).

Good thing Jenna didn’t expect her to know that Hal’s full name is actually Henry Harold Hager!

The topic came up when a fan called into “Watch What Happens Live” to ask which member of the TODAY team gave Jenna the best baby present when Hal was born.

As it turned out, it probably wasn’t Hoda.

“Hoda came to visit, and she brought an apple as the gift,” Jenna revealed. “Actually, (her daughter) Haley brought the apple.”

After Hoda admitted that she didn’t have anything for baby boy on her at the time, Cohen decided to field the fan’s question himself with a cute quip.

“And the answer is … Savannah!”

Hoda hoped for a little understanding from the studio audience on Thursday morning’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“Do y’all know what her baby’s name is?” she asked before rolling the clip from the previous night.

“Hal!” the crowd responded in union.

“Everybody knew?” Hoda said, seemingly shocked. But then she offered up her theory about why the name just doesn’t stick in her head.

Jenna’s husband’s name is Henry Hager, but Jenna calls him Hank. And Hal is a Henry and Harold. Then Hoda’s own children have to be factored in — daughters Hope and Haley.

In other words, there’s a whole lot of Hs to keep up with.

“Like our own mini Kardashian tribe,” Jenna laughed.