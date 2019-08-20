See you soon, Hoda!

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has been out for the past few months on maternity leave following the adoption of her second daughter, Hope, announced Tuesday that she'll be returning to the anchor desk on Sept. 3.

"There hasn't been a second that I haven''t loved (with the kids)," she said by phone on TODAY. "I loved it all. But the other big realization I had on this maternity leave is how much I love you guys."

She also revealed the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday morning.

"Hi guys. Guess what? It's time to get my roots done. I'm coming back to work. I'm gonna be there on September the 3rd. Right after Labor Day. You guys, I'm so excited," she said.

The TODAY co-anchor has been on leave since April after adopting her second baby girl, Hope.

Hoda and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, are also parents to Hope's big sister, Haley Joy.

"Look, I'm not gonna lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids," she added in her video. "I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm gonna love? Coming back to you guys. So I am gettin' ready. I'm setting my alarm, 3:15 a.m. OK? We'll be back in business. I love you guys. I cannot wait to see you."

She also told the TODAY team that, while she has cherished the time with her kids, she has also been reminded of how great it will be to be reunited with the TODAY crew.

“I always knew how awesome our TODAY show family is, but you don’t really realize it until you step away for a minute and then you think to yourself, ‘Wow, I get to go back to that.’”