/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are basically like family. And that means their children are basically family, too.

So why not share adorable hand me downs, much like sisters would?

On Thursday's show, that's exactly what Hoda and Jenna revealed they do. Not only that, Jenna's youngest, Poppy, actually recognized one of her outfits on Hoda's Haley Joy, 1!

"That's what I love about Jenna," said Hoda. "She shows up with a grocery bag, paper, full of — there's like one shoe in there, some clothes."

"Some of it's good!" Jenna asserted. "I love a hand-me-down!"

Well, one of those striped shirts was so good that Hoda put it on Haley Joy, and then filmed her dancing around to "Chinese Boxes" by Kim Richey. She posted that adorable video on Instagram, where mom began watching it and Poppy, 3, and her sister Mila, 5, heard it.

"They said, 'Oh, I want to see!'" recalled Jenna, when the video started playing. So she showed it to them. "And Poppy goes, 'Poppy's dress!'"

It was one of her old hand-me-downs, a sweet white-and-navy striped shirt with what appears to be pink embroidered flowers on one side.

Mom and Hoda were flabbergasted that Poppy would recognize her own shirt. "How did she remember?" wondered Hoda.

Well, we have one idea: It's a great shirt. "Haley was stylin'," said Hoda.

Agreed!