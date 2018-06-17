Hoda, Dylan, Al and TODAY team celebrate Father's Day with cute videos and pics

share tweet pin email

To celebrate Father's Day, the TODAY team shared some lovely posts on social media, including heartwarming, joyful and even bittersweet tributes to some special people in their lives.

Hoda Kotb posted a sweet video to Instagram this morning of her partner Joel Schiffman and their daughter, Haley Joy.

Happy Father’s Day! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 17, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

Haley's little voice repeating "Dada" has to be the sweetest gift he could hear! The three have shared so many lovely moments together since Haley's adoption, from celebrating celebrating birthdays to snapping pictures for their family's holiday card together.

America's favorite weatherman, Al Roker, posted a family shot, paying tribute to his late father, Albert Lincoln Roker Sr.

He expressed how much he misses his father and thanked his kids and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, for making him a happy dad.

"#happyfathersday to all the #dads and guys who are like dads to so many," he wrote.

Al's wife didn't miss a beat, posting this sweet message:

Dylan Dreyer got in on the tributes, sharing a sweet pic of her husband Brian Fichera holding their son, Calvin.

In the sweet post, Dylan called her hubby "the man who has brought me the world!"

Dylan, Brian and Calvin have been known to share quite the laugh together, whether its playing with toys together, trying to skip the line at the barber or any other fun time.

Carson Daly shared two tributes on Instagram. The first was for his dad, Jim Daly, who he lost when he was only five years old, and the second celebrated his grandfather, "pops" Dick Caruso, who passed away last year.

Carson and his wife, food aficionado for TODAY and author Siri Pinter, have three kids: Jackson, 9, Etta, 5 and London, 3.

Apparently, the kids were busy at school creating some great gifts for dad.

How adorable!

Meanwhile Sunday TODAY anchor Willie Geist posted a throwback photo with his father. While live on TV this morning, he wished his dad a special day!

We're glad the team is remembering the important men in their lives and enjoying the time with loved ones. We hope you and your family have a great Father's Day.