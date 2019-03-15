Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019, 6:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Hockey wingman Evander Kane, who plays for the San Jose Sharks, shared a heartbreaking message on Twitter to explain why he has been absent from the team recently.

Kane revealed that he had lost the baby daughter he was expecting with his wife, who was 26 weeks along when she miscarried over the weekend. The couple had named the child, Eva.

“As expecting parents, this past week has broken us,” Kane, 27, shared in a Twitter post in which he thanked family, friends and his “Sharks Family” for their support and compassion.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow,” he wrote. “Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.”

Kane has missed six games since he last played with the Sharks on Feb. 26. He and his wife do not have other children.

“Though we are devastated that you couldn’t stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul,” he wrote. “Your spirit will give us strength; your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever.”

The news generated an outpouring of support and sympathy from hockey fans, particularly from parents who experienced similar sorrow.

“So heartbroken for you. We lost two baby boys, one at 19 weeks and one at 38 weeks. I have 4 beautiful children.....2 here and 2 in heaven. Sending you much love and hugs from this family of Red Wings fans,” wrote one mother.

Another parent wrote about being familiar with the “very tough” pain Kane is experiencing.

“I lost a daughter like that too. You’re not alone. We all love you. god bless you and your family,” he wrote.