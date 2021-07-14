Hilary Duff shares intimate photos of her home birth

Hilary Duff is celebrating labor and delivery with a series of powerful photos.

The pictures, which were captured by birth photographer Lauren Guilford, show Duff, 33, welcoming her third child, daughter Mae Blair, at home on March 24.

“For me to feel safe during birth and to get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

The “Younger” actor praised her husband, Matthew Koma, for keeping her centered.

“My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls,” Duff revealed, noting that Koma worked alongside her “extraordinary” doula, Molly Bernard.

Duff’s mother, Susan Duff, was also on hand to “make all the snacks” and witness the birth of the family's newest addition. Duff shares 2-year-old daughter, Banks, with Koma, and 9-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

“All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work… every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confident, kind citizens of the world,” Duff wrote. “It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure… So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily.”

In the series of photos, which highlight the beauty and intimacy of giving birth, Duff is seen laboring on an exercise ball and surrounded by “doggy puddle pads," as Bernard applies pressure to her lower back. Duff, who wore full makeup and a black turtleneck, also included a snap of her vision board, decorated with quotes such as “My body and my baby know what to do.”

Though big brother Luca does not appear in any of the shots, he was in the room when Mae let out her first cry.

“It was kind of important for me (for Luca to be there) because I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” Duff said while speaking with Dr. Elliott Berlin on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” “He knows all about periods and it’s important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life.”