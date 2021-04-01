Hilary Duff jokes she's a week late sharing pic of newborn daughter: '3rd child'

Happy first week in the world, little Mae!

Hilary Duff shared a cute photo of her daughter, Mae James Bair, one week after she was born on March 24.

“Most people post this on the first day..... but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it’s happening on the 7th…” Duff captioned the adorable Instagram pic. “Happy week earth side little bit! We love you so....”

The photo also included a card that revealed Mae was 7.8 pounds and 20 inches at birth.

This is the second child for Duff, 33, and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, 33, who welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet in October 2018. Duff also has an 8-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

The “Younger” star has shared other precious photos of her newborn over the past week.

Just ducky! hilaryduff/Instagram

She shared a cute photo in her Instagram story of a friend meeting the “new tiny ducky,” who was rocking a duck-printed onesie.

Duff also shared a pic of Mae swaddled in a striped blanket and holding her hand up to her ear.

Couldn't be cuter! hilaryduff/Instagram

“Waiting to hear you tell me how cute I am!” she captioned the photo.

The mom of three also snapped a cute photo of her husband cradling their newborn daughter, which Koma posted on his Instagram page.

Duff announced the arrival of her third child in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of her family bonding with Mae after she was born in what looks like a home water birth.

She also teased the official birth announcement with an earlier post featuring her older daughter, Banks, taking a bath.

“I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!” she captioned the pic.

Congratulations to the new family of five!