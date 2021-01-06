Hilary Duff posts pregnancy pic, asks fans to guess sex of baby

Hilary Duff is just 11 weeks away from becoming a mother of three, and she'd like a little help from her fans!

In a selfie posted in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Duff, 33, showed a full-body shot of herself and her baby bump, with the words "11 weeks to go" printed over her stomach.

hilaryduff/Instagram

Right below that reads a poll question for fans: "What am I having? I don't have a feeling about it," she wrote, then asked readers to chose "boy" or "girl."

Duff is already mom to son Luca Cruz, 8, and daughter Banks Violet, 2. Cruz's dad is Duff's ex Mike Comrie; Banks's father is Duff's current husband, Matthew Koma. The pair wed in 2019.

She explained to People magazine in December that they didn't want to know the baby's sex ahead of time.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she told the magazine. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

The lack of information has divided the family, though; the "Younger" actress added that "Luca is falling under the annoyed family" and is hoping for a boy "so he can share all his old toys."

Hilary Duff on the set of "Younger" last November in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

Back in October, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant again, showing off her bump in a short video.

Despite her multiple pregnancies, she told the magazine that she doesn't exactly love being pregnant. "But I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family," she said. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

Related video: