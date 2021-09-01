Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, is commemorating her first day on the set of her TV series “How I Met Your Father” with a sweet tribute.

In the snap that was taken when their 5-month-old daughter Mae was a newborn, Duff wears the expression of parent in need of some uninterrupted sleep.

“one of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f--- are you taking my photo,” Koma, 34, began his Instagram post on Tuesday. “She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode.”

Koma noted that Duff is also mom of son, Luca, 9, daughter Banks, 2, and a menagerie of animals.

“It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “This show is gonna be epic.”

But he doesn’t want the “Lizzie McGuire” alum to get a big head.

“Also, to keep her grounded- her subway order below,” Koma teased. “White bread. Turkey Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted.”

“Oh you’re gunna get it,” Duff replied in the comments. “This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight.”

Duff and Koma celebrated their one-year anniversary in Dec. of last year. She honored the milestone with a wedding photo that shows him about to chow down on a pile of hors d'oeuvres

"I love this moment so much," Duff captioned her Instagram. "Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding...this is directly after...we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up...Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 a.m. and wrangling kids."