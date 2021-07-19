See the photos from Hilary Duff's celeb-packed mommy & me music class

Hilary Duff hosted a mommy & me music class over the weekend — and you’ll recognize some of the attendees.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Duff’s 3-month-old daughter, Mae, is shown lying on her back in a circle with five other adorable infants. The group included Mandy Moore’s 5-month-old son, August, Meghan Trainor’s little boy, Riley, who is also 5 months, and Ashley Tisdale’s 3-month-old daughter, Jupiter.

“All da babies,” Duff captioned the sweet shot.

“High School Musical” star Tisdale, 36, also shared snaps from the star-packed jam session, which was run by Sweet Potato Music. In one picture, Jupiter is seen with her mouth wide open.

“Trying to sing,” she wrote.

Tisdale also reposted Duff's funny picture of Jupiter appearing to give Mae "strong side eye."

While it was the first playdate for some of the kids, Duff's third child and Moore's firstborn go way back. Earlier this year, Moore shared a picture of the children hanging out on a blanket. While August seemed content in the moment looking off into the distance, Mae is hysterical crying.

“When August met Mae: a love story for the ages,” the “This Is Us” actor joked.

Duff shared Moore’s photo to her story, adding, “On the look out for a fall and winter friend…”

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are parents to Mae and 2-year-old daughter, Banks. The “Younger’ star is also mom to 9-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Luca was in the room when Duff welcomed Mae at home on March 24.

“It was kind of important for me (for Luca to be there) because I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” Duff said while speaking with Dr. Elliott Berlin on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” “He knows all about periods and it’s important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life.”