Hilary Duff took to Instagram Friday morning to celebrate her daughter Banks’ 1st birthday with a sweet video.

Set to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” the video starts with pictures of the birth of Duff’s only daughter, flashes through dozens of baby pictures and ends with a goofy pose from little Banks.

“What a year,” Duff wrote in the caption. “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and mad our family the four pack that we are!”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Duff, 32, has another child, 7-year-old Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

In May, Duff announced she and her longtime boyfriend — and the father of baby Banks — Matthew Koma are engaged.

It has been a big year for Duff. In addition to welcoming Banks to the family and getting engaged, she recently announced her hit early 2000s show “Lizzie McGuire” is coming back as a reboot.

The show will feature several of the original cast members and air on Disney+.

Throughout it all, Duff has kept it very real on Instagram, regularly sharing pictures and videos about being a mother to two young kids.

“Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right?” she asked fans on New Year’s Day. “Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up?”

Last week, the “Younger” star shared a hilarious photo of Banks acting up in a restaurant as Duff looked pleadingly off camera. Despite the ups and downs, Duff has stayed upbeat and regularly gushes about parenthood on social media.

“My little angel bright. My loudest unstoppable beautiful bean. My gift. My magnet. My mini. My daughter,” she wrote on National Daughters Day. “Oh I love you so.”